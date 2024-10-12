Manipur Police Forms Special Cell to Combat Extortion in the State

Imphal: Manipur Police has formed a special cell to stop extortion operations in the state. Thuis step comes at a time when several underground organisations are engaging in illegal activities.

Speaking in Imphal, IGP (Intelligence) K. Kabib mentioned that numerous underground groups and gangs have escalated their extortion activities since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023. He said "Illegal taxes are being collected from trucks plying on highways. In the guise of donations, they are harassing businesses, educational institutions, and even common people, slowing down economic activities.Police are taking maximum preventive measures to tackle these extortionists." He added that these underground groups are also involved in kidnapping, grenade attacks, and phone threats.

Hence the state police have formed an anti-extortion cell, led by the ADGP (Law and Order), which includes all zonal IGPs as members, he said."This cell will focus on monitoring and supervising the anti-extortion drive across the state. District police, with assistance from other security agencies, have established 15 crack teams dedicated to combating extortion," he said adding that in the past year, more than 121 extortionists have been arrested, along with over 215 members of underground groups and gangs.

He also said that the police is coordinating with other agencies and have urged the public to report any extortion demand. "We will do our utmost to apprehend the extortionists. If you give in to one group, others will come for their share. Many gangs are also using the names of underground groups for extortion," he added..