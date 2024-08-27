Manipur: Police Nab Four Alleged KCP-PWG Militants in Bishnupur Raid

IMPHAL: The Bishnupur district of Manipur witnessed a well-planned police operation that resulted in the arrest of four persons suspected to be members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group ( KCP-PWG ).

"The operation, based on a well-timed intelligence report, was executed with precision by the local police force. Among those rounded up were 26-year-old Victoria Devi, making a surprising twist to the gang, and three young men: Khundrakpam Rojit Singh, 28; Thokchom Sornu Singh, 23; and Khoirakpam Abhinash Singh, 21.

The group had reportedly been involved in extortion activities throughout the Nambol area in the state, as they have been capitalizing over fears and weaknesses of many residents of the area, police sources added. Notably, a credible alert on the movements of the group was received, upon which the concerned officers set an operational trap to possibly intercept the group.

The police finally closed in on the quartet of suspects in this peaceful landscape of Nambol, and they were detained without any untoward incident. Searching through their belongings, it was seen to have contained a small but vital cache: a pistol with live ammunition, four mobile phones, and a vehicle that had been used in their operations.

The arrest of this group indeed is a shot in the arm for the local police, as the KCP-PWG has been a long-cherished thorn in the local peace and stability. Associated with a radical ideology and active militant activity, the group has been issuing a series of violent incidents and extortion rackets for funds and other activities required for the underground operation.

It became a breath of relief for the residents of Nambol and surrounding areas; the shadow of fear cast by the group had remained dominant over the community. This successful operation, thus, brings a ray of hope that perhaps peace can be restored.

With the offenders now in police custody, their activities will be put under legal scrutiny as the police continue to track activities undertaken by the offenders. Examination of these seized items has been forwarded to the forensic experts, which can, in turn, shed more light on the activities and connections of the group.