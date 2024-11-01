Manipur Police Rescue Missing Minor Girl In Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested

MUMBAI: A Manipur Police team under the leadership of SDPO Yairipok successfully rescued a missing minor girl from Jasai in Navi Mumbai with the assistance of Mumbai Police.

Under the jurisdiction of the Uran Police Station, the rescue mission took place on October 31.

The accused has been identified as Laishram Sanathoi Singh and his real name is Abdul Mannaf Choudhury, aged 25, hailing from Jirighat Bagicha Part-I, Assam. He has been apprehended in relation to this case.

Authorities are currently carrying out necessary legal procedures, including a medical examination of the minor, to assure her well-being and advance the investigation.