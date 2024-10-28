Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Bomb Threat at Hospital Owner's Home

IMPHAL: Resonance was created within Khangabok about which residents held sit protests on Sunday. As an ardent group of armed men threatened to bomb Dr. Laishram Somen's Sur Hospital proprietor's residence on the evening of Saturday, jamming NH-102 ensued.

Reports said that seven armed personnel arrived in a Gypsy at around 8:30 PM and kept a hand grenade on the dressing table of Dr. Somen. They also took four mobile phones before leaving the spot.

A team from the Thoubal Police headed by a sub-inspector intervened and safely neutralized the grenade around 9:45 PM.

In retaliation, the locals armed themselves against the bomb threat by blocking NH-102 Athokpam Arong Thong and Wangbal which resulted in causing much commotion among the commuters.

Protesters were seen hoisting placards and slogans at Khangabok Keithel Khongnang Makhong against the attack while blocking one portion of the highway.

Kh Jibon, the advisor of Bangsibudon Youth Club, read out a resolution that said if the concerned groups could not give any explanation through the media within 48 hours, then strong action would be taken from the community.

Boycott against all armed people was also threatened in the resolution if the concerned groups could not respond within the time limit.

Earlier, in two separate villages of the Imphal West district of Manipur, high-intensity fires were used to hit two militant attacks. Bombs: Bombs also saw an attack using bombs from what is believed to have taken place during this ambush. Sources have mentioned that on the day militants launched the attack around 7 pm at Koutruk Ching Leikai and Awang Leikai by using heavy weapons.

When the villagers retaliated by firing at the militants, there was a gun battle that went on for quite some time with the security personnel and the villagers acting immediately, it is reported.

There has been a sighting of a drone reportedly belonging to the Bethel militants flying over the village during the shootout. The villagers are kept alert as they fear aerial explosives may be attached to the UAV.