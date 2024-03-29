Manipur: Road-Shows, Grand Feasts Restricted In Five Imphal West Villages Ahead Of LS Polls

IMPHAL: In a bid to ensure free and fair elections and prevent malpractices, certain restrictions have been imposed in five villages situated in Imphal West district.
In this regard, a Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) has been newly constituted comprising of five villages namely Sangaithel, Karong, Khachikhul, Maklang, and Haorou Khunou.
The JCC have put measures in place so as to prevent the misuse of cash to exert electoral influence and gain undue advantage.
Issuing a stern warning, the JCC has called voter impersonation as a tool to deceive and have urged the electorate to refrain from the evil practice.
Moreover, the newly-formed committee have urged the voters to refrain from organizing grand feasts in the name of election campaigns and have also requested the community to restrain from collecting money in the name of the upcoming polls from political parties and candidates.
The JCC held a meeting at Khachipur Community Hall on Friday and it was attended by many villagers including the Meira Paibis.
Konthoujam Kunjeshrow, Convenor of the Khachipur Development Committee, said that exuberant displays of candidate wealth, ranging from cash handouts and alcohol distribution to big rallies, are increasingly becoming more prevalent in the high-stakes arena of election campaigning.
Kunjeshrow appealed to the voters to exercise their right wisely and vote for the right candidate for the restoration of peace in Manipur which has been ravaged by ethnic violence since the last 11 months.
It is to be noted that these villagers will cast their votes for the Inner Manipur seat on April 19 in multi-cornered contests to elect the 18th Lok Sabha.
