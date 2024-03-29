Manipur: Road-Shows, Grand Feasts Restricted In Five Imphal West Villages Ahead Of LS Polls

IMPHAL: In a bid to ensure free and fair elections and prevent malpractices, certain restrictions have been imposed in five villages situated in Imphal West district.

In this regard, a Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) has been newly constituted comprising of five villages namely Sangaithel, Karong, Khachikhul, Maklang, and Haorou Khunou.

The JCC have put measures in place so as to prevent the misuse of cash to exert electoral influence and gain undue advantage.

Issuing a stern warning, the JCC has called voter impersonation as a tool to deceive and have urged the electorate to refrain from the evil practice.