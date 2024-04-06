Manipur: SBI Staff Arrested in Delhi for Rs 2 Crore Bank Theft

IMPHAL: A staff member at the State Bank of India (SBI), Bishnupur Branch in Manipur, Monarch Laishram, is accused of stealing approximately Rs 2 crore from the bank, and was caught in North Delhi on Friday.

Police stated that Monarch Laishram, aged 41 and son of Laishram Chaoba from Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, under Nambol police station, was caught by the Delhi Crime Branch in collaboration with the Delhi police and Bishnupur district.

He was apprehended at around 5:30 pm from Patel Chest Christian Colony, located opposite Maurice Nagar Police Station in North Delhi.