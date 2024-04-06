Manipur: SBI Staff Arrested in Delhi for Rs 2 Crore Bank Theft

IMPHAL: A staff member at the State Bank of India (SBI), Bishnupur Branch in Manipur, Monarch Laishram, is accused of stealing approximately Rs 2 crore from the bank, and was caught in North Delhi on Friday.
Police stated that Monarch Laishram, aged 41 and son of Laishram Chaoba from Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, under Nambol police station, was caught by the Delhi Crime Branch in collaboration with the Delhi police and Bishnupur district.
He was apprehended at around 5:30 pm from Patel Chest Christian Colony, located opposite Maurice Nagar Police Station in North Delhi.
According to reliable sources, a team from the Bishnupur district police will transport the accused back by air on Saturday.
As per a complaint filed by the branch manager of SBI Bishnupur Branch at Nambol Police Station, it was stated that Monarch had been employed as a senior assistant at the same bank branch.
He did not answer his phone or come to the office since April 2, without giving any prior notice.
The complaint mentioned that Monarch also had the key to the bank’s locker room. They noticed that around Rs 2 crore was missing when they opened the locker room.
In response to the complaint, the state police have been trying to locate Monarch.
