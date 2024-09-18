Manipur: Security Forces Smash Bunker and Seize Cache of Weapons in Bold Operation

IMPHAL: Recent operations have seen the forces go aggressive in hill and valley operations.

They carried out a major operation in Mongbung Village, Jiribam District, as they destroyed a well-fortified bunker. This is the first step toward suffocating illegal activities in the area.

On September 16, 2024, security forces operated in Chanung and C Zoulen villages in Imphal East District.

They found an arsenal of arms and communication equipment: there is a single-barreled home-made firearm, SLR magazine, 21 rounds of live ammunition, local mortar, BAOFENG radio without a battery. That means there might be some attempts to conduct or perpetuate illegal armed activities in the territory.

However, simultaneously, security forces in Chandel District recovered more arms and ammunition along with some body armor between Gunjil and border pillars 48 and 49.

They recovered a pistol, a hand grenade, grenade ignitor, three homemade mortars, four live rounds, and two bulletproof jackets. This may be hinting that the trigger for organizing armed groups or consolidation of already existing hideouts near the border is on.

The security forces' coordinated efforts aim toward bringing stability to the region, control of armed insurgency, and prevention of the spread of illegal arms in those areas that have shown tendencies to flare into conflict; with the objective being a safer environment wherein the pursuits fueling unrest in these districts are curbed.

Earlier, assault rifles like the M16, M18, and M4A1 Carbine have infiltrated into the Manipur ethnic conflict—these are highly advanced weapons which were not stolen from government arsenals—posing new challenges to security forces, top officials told The Indian Express.

About 30% of the weapons discovered by the security forces since the beginning of the conflict fall in this category, said the officials.

According to a senior security officer, 6,000 weapons are said to have disappeared from the state armories since the fighting broke out in May last year.