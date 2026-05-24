Manipur: Solidarity protest demands release of 6 Naga hostages

IMPHAL: A solidarity public gathering against the Kuki aggression towards the Indigenous people of Manipur, demanding the safe release of 6 hostages who are in Kuki terrorist captivity, was organised by the Joint CSOs of Manipur at Anai International School Ground, near Makhan Naga Village Gate, Kanglatombi in Imphal West District. The event was jointly organised by ELNCCA, LNC-EZ, and Koubru Range Liangmai Women’s Union (KRLWU), LNKR-EZ and Kanglatongbi Civil Society Organisations.

Recalling the event, the speakers said that, on May 13, terrorists forcefully kidnapped 18 innocent civilians from Leilon Veiphei, a Kuki Village, and another 2 persons from Sapormeina on 15th May 2026. “Out of the 20 hostages, 14 have been released, while 6 hostages are still in the captivity of Kuki terrorists,” the protesters said.

The pre-planned ambush and kidnapping carried out by Kuki terrorists was a cowardly act of aggression against the indigenous communities, the protesters said, while holding the government responsible for the “heinous crimes that occurred on May 13.”

After the public gathering, a five-point Joint Memorandum was submitted to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, by various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of the state.

“The Government must rescue the 6 remaining hostages and ensure their safe return within 3 days. If the hostages are found dead, the Government shall take full responsibility for any untoward incidents that may arise in the State of Manipur,” the joint memorandum said.

The second demanded that the Leilon Veiphei Village Chief, along with the culprits involved in the aggression against the indigenous communities, should be held fully responsible and punished as per the law of the land.

The Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement with KNF (P) should be abrogated. Immediately, the Government of India should initiate an intensive combing operation in Leilon Veiphei, Kharam Veiphei and the surrounding areas, the organisation has demanded, according to the Memorandum. The fourth demand was, “Nemcha Kipgen, Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur (Militant’s wife), should be removed immediately on moral grounds.” The indigenous people of Manipur shall jointly fight against and stand united against the repeated aggression and atrocities committed by Kuki terrorists, said the statement. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: Majorkhul Kabui village residents protest for release of six abducted Naga civilians