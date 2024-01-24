Manipur State Lottery Results in Today - 24th January, 2024 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Lottery Result - 24th January, 2024 - Declared



Manipur Singam targets the morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for the Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No: - 98D 83399

Manipur State Lottery Prize: 27 Lakhs/- 98D 83399

Lottery Number: 98D 83399

Consolation prize ₹10,000: 83399 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-: 09167 10761 19893 21964 22976 24780 45557 54374 72460 89834

3rd Prize Rs 1000/-: 0015 0194 1672 3188 4273 4661 5441 6993 7762 8485

4th Prize Rs 700/-: 1267 2796 4365 5325 5762 6295 7545 8346 9325 9954

5th Prize Rs 500/-: 0147 0958 2023 2766 3871 4884 5712 7296 8030 8794 0158 1152 2070 2909 4049 5036 5933 7366 8225 9250 0328 1194 2096 3027 4069 5273 6071 7556 8239 9318 0369 1244 2121 3074 4099 5281 6094 7564 8256 9338 0396 1452 2218 3153 4168 5488 6310 7584 8456 9426 0407 1538 2237 3199 4362 5491 6368 7667 8495 9599 0441 1706 2417 3336 4447 5524 6519 7674 8538 9621 0501 1797 2451 3410 4449 5534 6981 7809 8609 9688 0875 1962 2576 3708 4521 5669 7183 7941 8676 9742 0877 1982 2745 3795 4609 5706 7245 7949 8753 9897



