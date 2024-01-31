Manipur State Lottery Results in Today - 31st January, 2024 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Lottery Result - 31st January, 2024 - Declared, 11 a.m



Manipur Singam targets the morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for the Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No: - 82B 94309

Manipur State Lottery Prize: 27 Lakhs/- 82B 94309

Lottery Number: 94309

Consolation prize ₹10,000: 94309 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-: 24424 24776 32186 48376 61354 63344 63417 65296 70376 83456

3rd Prize Rs 1000/-: 0307 2754 3785 4349 4894 5765 6187 6349 6512 6968

4th Prize Rs 700/-: 0907 3434 5309 5436 5459 7181 8765 8976 9597 9869

5th Prize Rs 500/-: 0001 0927 1828 2331 3085 4355 6162 7139 8316 9142 0182 1035 1883 2367 3179 4489 6220 7212 8361 9185 0287 1088 1906 2380 3250 4562 6236 7358 8374 9453 0416 1145 1956 2591 3560 4690 6342 7370 8403 9514 0462 1174 1960 2729 3578 4866 6474 7433 8521 9622 0511 1307 2020 2840 3676 4908 6478 7491 8558 9665 0671 1326 2029 2868 3743 5164 6545 7598 8595 9693 0715 1495 2054 2918 3761 5328 6601 7945 8843 9795 0813 1580 2075 3002 4259 5616 7052 7959 8971 9802 0847 1654 2165 3004 4302 5639 7098 8048 9067 9930



Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize-winning lottery number

