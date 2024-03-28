Manipur State Lottery Results Today - 28th March, 2024 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/
Manipur Singam targets the morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for the Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Lottery First Prize Winner
Manipur State Lottery Prize: 27 Lakhs/-
Consolation prize ₹10,000:
2nd Prize Rs 5000/-
3rd Prize Rs 1000/-
4th Prize Rs 700/-
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize-winning lottery number
The Director, Manipur lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Manipur state lottery is being conducted at Chandel District, Manipur – 797001. The Manipur lotteries are organised by the Director of Manipur State Lotteries. If you have purchased an Manipur Morning/evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...
1. Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged),
2. Copy of the claim forms available online,
3. A government-recognised photo ID and,
4. A Passport size photographs
NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets