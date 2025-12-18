Manipur: Suspected militants open fire in Bishnupur; no injury reported

IMPHAL: Suspected militants opened fire in the peripheral areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday night, escalating tensions in the mixed-population region, officials said.

A police official said that several rounds were fired near the Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas of Bishnupur district, which borders the Churachandpur district. However, there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

A huge contingent of security forces, led by senior officials, rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the suspected militants involved in the firing.

The fresh firing near the foothills triggered panic among local residents.

The incident occurred a day after around 390 people, displaced by the ethnic clashes, returned to their homes in Phougakchao Ikhai and some other areas, the official added.

Further details are awaited. (IANS)

Also Read: Five militants of two banned outfits held in Manipur, arms recovered