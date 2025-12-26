Manipur takes part in Sansad Khel Mahotsav valedictory ceremony via video link

IMPHAL: Manipur on Thursday joined the nationwide valedictory programme of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav through a video conference held at Sudharshan Hall in the Bal Vidya Mandir Palace Compound in Imphal East.

Nearly 40 well-known sportspersons from the state took part in the programme, during which they reflected on their sporting careers and milestones. Eminent athletes, including Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Padma Shri awardee and Olympian N Kunjarani, Olympians Ksh Thoiba Singh and K Chinglesana, and Dhyan Chand Award recipient L Anita Devi, attended the event and received felicitations.

Member of Parliament Leishemba Sanajaoba, who attended as the chief guest, spoke on the vision behind the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, which was launched on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the initiative aimed not only to encourage sporting excellence but also to build a healthier society, which he described as vital for India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Sanajaoba called upon the youth of Manipur to actively benefit from various government schemes designed to promote sports and lauded the state’s athletes for enhancing Manipur’s reputation at national and international levels.

Director of Youth and Sports M Veto Singh also addressed the gathering and underlined the importance of local sports clubs in identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots. He said that while recognition in the past largely depended on individual achievements, initiatives such as Khelo India had strengthened structured support systems, helping Manipur consistently produce athletes of Olympic calibre.

The programme underscored the state’s enduring focus on sports development and its vital role in shaping India’s sporting achievements. (Agencies)

