Manipur: Th Biswajit Denies Leadership Change Rumors at 133rd Raising Day

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister in charge Th Biswajit said on Saturday that he is unaware of any change in the leadership of the state government.

He said this during an interaction with reporters at the 133rd Raising Day ceremony of Manipur Police in Imphal held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles parade ground.

When asked to react to the issue, Biswajit said, "I have no information about the leadership change or the memorandum that appeared in the media. I can't say whether it's true."

The most-awaited function saw in its attendance a numerous array of dignitaries. It featured a spirited march-past parade and a thrilling skills display by Manipur Police Sports Club. Awards and trophies were granted to mark outstanding excellence within the police ranks.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh being in New Delhi, the senior minister, Th Bishwajit, led the march-past and took the salute.

The occasion was graced by Speaker Th Satyabarta, Ministers S Ranjan, Y Khemchand, Khashim Vashum, Th Basanta, H Dingo, and various MLAs, in complement with the senior officials of both central and state forces.

The Awards listed include; DGP Trophy for the Best Police Station, DGP Award for the Best Police Officer, and the DGP Trophy for Best Battalion 2024.

The DGP Trophy for the best police station was bagged by Lamphel Police Station of Imphal West District. Jiribam Police Station and Churachandpur Women Police Station shared the position for second place. Awarded for third place position are Patsoi Police Station and Bishnupur Police Station.

She ranked first, in the Best Police Officer category, by Sub Inspector L Sarjubala Devi from Bishnupur Women Police Station while Sub Inspector Vashum Meena from Ukhrul Women Police Station took the second position.

The much-desired DGP Trophy for the Best Battalion went to the 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles. Next, it was a share in the two second places by 2nd and 8th Battalions of Manipur Rifles followed by a third place in the scale by 8th of Indian Reserve Commando Battalion Khabeisoi and 5th of Manipur Rifles.

The laureates all received trophies, commendation certificates, and cash prizes for outstanding performance.

To mark the Raising Day, a "Run for Peace" was organized in Bishnupur where about 150 participated.

It was graced by Bishnupur SP Ksh Ravikumar from Klasa Keinou. The primary objective behind the run was to spread peace in this zone that is under constant violence .

Organizational bodies from the community, local clubs, security individuals, and youngsters participated in the run, which concluded at the SP office in Bishnupur.

Apart from this, a separate peace run was arranged by Bishnupur Akoiba Apunba Lup, and a 60-old ladies participated in it which gives the idea of community involvement with peace.

SP Ksh Vikramjit also addressed media persons while summarising initiatives that need to be taken to achieve stability in Bishnupur, which are one of the districts most adversely hit by recent unrest.

The peace run organized by Bishnupur police officers promoted environmental awareness by conducting a cleanliness drive along the Klasa Keinou stretch of Tiddim Road to raise environmental awareness, promote community health, and beautify the surroundings.