Manipur: The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency Election Campaigns Have Come to an End

IMPHAL: As the countdown to the pinnacle of election campaigns is well underway, the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency readies. This is for the crucial second phase of voting. A backdrop of diverse border regions sets the scene. This election battlefield, reserved for scheduled tribes (ST), is the focus of political enthusiasm in Manipur.

Official reports verify the flawless dispatch of election personnel. This is made more robust by security forces. Essential infrastructure is included like electronic voting machines. These are sent to their assigned polling stations. In total, 4,84,132 voters spanning across 13 assembly segments are standing ready. Eight districts along Manipur’s border territories are also prepared. They will exercise their franchise on April 26. Voting will happen from 7 am to 4 pm.

The voting district's electoral tale is told in two acts. First act saw an impressive voter turnout of approximately 73 percent on April 19. This act covered 5,61,860 voters from 15 assembly segments. It set the stage for an equally captivating second act.

The Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency is significant. It boasts 28 assembly segments and a total of 10,36,736 electors. This constituency becomes pivotal arena in Manipur’s political landscape. The state of Manipur houses total of 60 assembly seats. Recent electoral engagements have witnessed robust participation from electorate.

The impending polls are interesting. The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat presents a multifaceted contest. Candidates represent varied political affiliations. Notable contenders are in place. They include Alfred Kanngam Arthur from Congress. Kachui Timothy Zimik from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) is also a contender. Two independent candidates are also in the fray. These are S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.

The NPF emerged victorious in 2019 elections. The ongoing campaign has ignited competition. This competition seems to be particularly intense between Congress and NPF aspirants. One important fact stands out. All candidates hail from Naga communities nestled in the northern reaches of Manipur.

Increasing anticipation pervades the electorate. The forthcoming results are due on June 4. These results carry a promise: the potential reshaping of Manipur’s political landscape. In particular, the fate of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. It is precariously hanging in the balance.