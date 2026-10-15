Manipur to Launch eSeva Kendra, Partner with Microsoft at BHASHINI Workshop

IMPHAL: The Manipur government will focus on expanding multilingual digital services, strengthening technology partnerships and creating employment opportunities for youth at the one-day BHASHINI Manipur Rajyam Workshop on Wednesday.

The programme will feature the inauguration of an eSeva Kendra, an MoU exchange with Microsoft and the recognition of HCLTech TechBee candidates.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is scheduled to attend the programme, which will bring together government officials and representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), BHASHINI, Microsoft and HCLTech.

According to the release, organised by the Department of Information Technology, Government of Manipur, the workshop aims to make public information and government services more accessible, particularly to citizens in remote and underserved communities.

The emphasis will be on developing locally relevant pilot projects, validating language outputs and assessing their usefulness before wider adoption. The approach aims to ensure that language does not become a barrier to digital participation.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the eSeva Kendra, Manipur, which will provide assisted access to government services. During the programme, the Manipur government and Microsoft are scheduled to exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). (ANI)

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