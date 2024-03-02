Manipur to urge Central government to abrogate ‘Suspension of Operations’ pact with Kuki outfits

Imphal: After a series of protests and demands since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, the state Assembly on Thursday unanimously resolved to urge the Central government to abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all the Kuki-Zo militant outfits.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said on X: "The 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 2nd day of its 5th session unanimously resolved to urge the Central Government to completely abrogate the SoO pact with all the Kuki-Zo militant groups. This is in the interest of ensuring peace and security in the region."

A total of 25 militant outfits drawn from Kuki-Chin-dominated districts had inked the SoO pact with the Centre and the state government in 2008, when the Congress was in power in the state.

Manipur witnessed a series of protests demanding abrogation of the SoO with the militant groups.

Several organizations, mostly belonging to the Meitei community, including civil bodies and women's vigilante groups, had sent several memoranda to both the Central and state governments raising the urgent necessity to abrogate the SoO between the Centre and the Kuki-Zo militant groups to reinstate normalcy in Manipur.

The organizations have claimed violations of SoO provisions by Kuki-Zo militant groups since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 last year.

It is claimed that the establishment of a 'Golden Triangle' in Manipur and the influx of Chin-Kuki-Zo immigrants from Myanmar is causing demographic changes, besides setting up unauthorized Kuki villages.

It is also alleged that foreign Chin-Kuki-Zo militant groups are supporting their counterparts in Manipur, posing a threat to India's internal security.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent civil society body in the state, had also submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to annul the SoO pact with the Kuki militants.

The validity of the ceasefire deal, which has been extended periodically, expires on February 29. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur Police claim radical outfit behind officer's abduction

Also Watch: