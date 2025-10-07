Manipur: Trial run for free movement on Imphal-Senapati NH-2 begins under security escort

IMPHAL: In a move to restore safe and free movement in violence-affected Manipur, a trial run of passenger vehicles was commenced, along the Imphal-Senapati stretch of National Highway 2.

The vehicles were escorted by State police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) since Saturday, with drivers and assistants belonging to a neutral community. According to a well-placed source, although no occupants from the warring Meitei and Kuki communities were on board, the initiative marks a gradual effort to reopen NH-2 for movement.

According to reports, a convoy of eight vehicles, escorted by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF), departed from Kangpokpi towards Imphal at around 6:15 am and reached Bir Tikendrajit International Airport by 7:30 am. The convoy is scheduled to return from Imphal Airport to Kangpokpi via P. Khullen Village, a Naga-inhabited area, around 4:30 pm.

Another convoy of eight vehicles, also escorted by police and BSF personnel, travelled from Awang Sekmai towards Senapati, passing through Kangpokpi at around 8 am. Both convoys carried no passengers.

The development comes weeks after the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) agreed to reopen NH-2 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods, following the extension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact on September 3, 2025.

However, the KZC later clarified that it has not permitted unrestricted movement, stating that it is cooperating with Central security forces along the Kangpokpi stretch of NH-2 but will not fully reopen the highway to Meitei individuals until a resolution to the ethnic conflict is reached.

The KZC had also stated that no individuals from either community should cross the designated “buffer zones” until a settlement is achieved. (ANI)

