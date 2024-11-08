Manipur: Ukhrul Schools Rally Against Bomb Threat, Demand 'Education Free Zones' for Safety

UKHRUL: Students and teachers of 24 government and private schools in Ukhrul staged a major show of unison on Thursday by thronging the Zonal Education Office (ZEO) gate at Pungreitang to condemn an incident of bomb scare the previous day.

He was deeply feeling speech towards the gathering and asked the authorities to announce educational institutions as an "Education Free Zone" to protect them from violence and threats.

As per Josiah, the planting of a bomb at the ZEO is an unfortunate and uncalled-for action wherein such anarchical acts are threatening the community's security and development.

In connection with this, he underlined the critical role played by the ZEO office in supporting future generations. Threatening it is a direct attack on our community's aspirations," he said.

Another attractive appeal came from three student representatives, who briefed the public and other organizations around that educational space to stop the violent acts that are creating fear as they call upon law enforcement authorities to diligently execute a profound investigation with threats of ensuring perpetrators face justice.

The protest presented an outright message against intimidation: the crowd stood together to demonstrate its commitment to creating a safe, peaceful, and supportive environment for the youth of Ukhrul.

Representatives from Hunphun Katamnao Long (Hkl/Ukhrul Students Union) and Thawaijao Hungpunh Young Students Organisation (THYSO) also joined in the non-violent sit-in protest.

Earlier, Incidents of fresh gun battles and bomb explosions erupted in two different areas of Manipur, officials have cited Hindustan Times.

Reports include that the incidents took place in Koutruk, in Imphal West district, and Tronglaobi, in Bishnupur district.

The villagers are terrified by air strikes because one of the villages was attacked with a drone at the beginning of September, and according to residents, it was shot down within minutes after appearing.

The police in Imphal West suspect Kuki militants attacked Koutruk Ching Leikai village around 7 PM. Using sophisticated weapons and explosives, the militants had an encounter with state forces camping nearby that led to heavy gunfire.