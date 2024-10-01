Manipur: UNC Announces 48-Hour Shutdown In Naga-Inhabited Areas

IMPHAL: In a significant announcement, the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, has declared a 48-hour total shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas in the state. It will start from midnight on October 3, 2024.
This decision came as a response to the arbitrary creation of seven new districts by the then Congress government on December 8, 2016, without the consent of the Naga people.
The UNC, in a statement, said that they were compelled to resort to this move after their repeated appeals to resolve this issue were neglected.
The UNC has long demanded for the previous status-quo to be reinstated at the concerned districts.
According to the UNC, the unilateral decision to carve out new districts from existing ones is a gross violation of four existing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Naga people and the government of Manipur, assurances from the Government of India, and multiple rounds of tripartite talks between key stakeholders.
