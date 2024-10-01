Manipur: UNC Announces 48-Hour Shutdown In Naga-Inhabited Areas

IMPHAL: In a significant announcement, the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, has declared a 48-hour total shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas in the state. It will start from midnight on October 3, 2024.

This decision came as a response to the arbitrary creation of seven new districts by the then Congress government on December 8, 2016, without the consent of the Naga people.

The UNC, in a statement, said that they were compelled to resort to this move after their repeated appeals to resolve this issue were neglected.

The UNC has long demanded for the previous status-quo to be reinstated at the concerned districts.