Manipur University Launches Media Archive and Research Centre

IMPHAL: Manipur University inaugurated a dedicated Media Archive and Research Centre (MARC) on Thursday, marking a significant step towards preserving the audiovisual and cultural legacy of Manipur and the wider Northeast.

The facility was formally launched at the seminar hall of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, with the initiative aimed at systematically documenting and conserving the region's media history and cultural narratives. The university said the centre would function as both an archival repository and a platform for cultural engagement.

Vice Chancellor N Lokendra Singh attended the programme as chief guest, while Dean of Social Sciences Memcha Loitongbam and MSFDS secretary Sunzu Bachaspati Mayum were present as distinguished guests. The event was chaired by Nongmaithem Rohinkanta Singh.

Officials stated that the centre had been structured around four core principles-identity, form, research and inclusion-intended to safeguard linguistic and cultural diversity while promoting scholarly engagement with evolving media practices in the region.

The university noted that MARC would actively collect, preserve and catalogue a wide range of materials, including oral histories, traditional knowledge systems and contemporary audiovisual content, reflecting the lived experiences of communities across the Northeast.

It was further stated that the facility would serve as a key academic resource, supporting interdisciplinary research across fields such as history, sociology, anthropology and media studies. Particular emphasis would be placed on documenting voices and narratives that have remained underrepresented in mainstream archives.

The initiative was spearheaded with the involvement of Johnson Rajkumar, a guest faculty member and certified archivist, who was expected to guide the centre's archival processes, including acquisition, preservation standards and research direction. (Agencies)

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