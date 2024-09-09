Manipur University Reschedules UG and PG Exams Originally Set for September 9, 10

IMPHAL: The UG and PG examinations of the undergraduate and postgraduate class of the date September, 9 and 10, 2024, have been postponed at Manipur University.

It is taking this decision with regard to the state's prevailing situation affecting normal operations. The university will make available updated information about the scheduled dates and any other changes.

On that, Manipur University informed in a notification on Friday that all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the university scheduled for September 9 and 10 have been postponed in view of the situation prevailing in the state. The university shall declare the next date of examination, separately.

Apart from this, the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur has declared a holiday in all educational institutions falling within the state on September 9 and 10. It is also a part of the general response against the situation going on in the region.

Through a notification issued in detail, the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur, declared that all educational institutions in the state will be closed on September 9 and 10, 2024. This information is for Government, Government-aided, Private, and Central schools.

The order is as per the earlier notification issued on September 6, 2024. The department had asked all Zonal Education Officers to make all schools under their areas of responsibility informed of the closure. "Moreover, necessary measures would also be taken to ensure the said order is adhered to," it added.

This crisis in this state seems to be continuing for the last over one year without any signs of resolving. The protesters moved with fire torches demanding the government to do something in order to contain the violence then and there.

Reacting to increasing form of violent actions in the area, Seram Rojesh, convener of Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee, condemned such acts and asked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to pay a visit to Manipur to take necessary action.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after recent casualties, sanctioned an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the family of Ngangbam Surbala Devi, who was killed in Koutruk. Conveying his condolences through a social media post, Singh said that though no amount of monetary benefits can replace the life that was lost, the government was duty-bound to provide support to the bereaved families in this hour of distress.