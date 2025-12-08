Manipur News

Manipur: UNLF-K cadre arrested for involving in extortion activity

Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) from Minuthong under Imphal police station, who was allegedly involved in extorting money from trucks and vehicles
UNLF-K cadre
Published on

IMPHAL EAST: Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) from Minuthong under Imphal police station, who was allegedly involved in extorting money from trucks and vehicles travelling on Imphal-Dimapur road in the name of G5 group, officials said.

According to Manipur Police, Hijam Marjit Singh (alias Dhamen), 51, from Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak was arrested on December 5 and seized a mobile phone on his person.

“He was involved in extortion by serving monetary demands/threats and collecting money from truck drivers and vehicles plying on Imphal-Dimapur Road in the name of G5 in valley area. A mobile phone was seized from him,” Manipur Police said.

Also Read: Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Two Cadres Of UNLF-K, Prepak

Extortion
UNLF-K cadre

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com