Manipur: UNLF-K cadre arrested for involving in extortion activity

IMPHAL EAST: Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) from Minuthong under Imphal police station, who was allegedly involved in extorting money from trucks and vehicles travelling on Imphal-Dimapur road in the name of G5 group, officials said.

According to Manipur Police, Hijam Marjit Singh (alias Dhamen), 51, from Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak was arrested on December 5 and seized a mobile phone on his person.

“He was involved in extortion by serving monetary demands/threats and collecting money from truck drivers and vehicles plying on Imphal-Dimapur Road in the name of G5 in valley area. A mobile phone was seized from him,” Manipur Police said.

