Manipur Violence: Militant Attack Claims Lives of 2 CRPF Personnel, Other 2 Injured

Earlier, a vital bridge on the National Highway-2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district was badly damaged in a powerful improvised explosive devices (IED) blast on Wednesday, disrupting the movement of traffic between Manipur and the rest of the country via Nagaland, police said.

According to police, movement on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) was stopped and some 200 vehicles on either side of the bridge were left stranded while a few of them, including goods-laden trucks, moved through an alternative risky road.

Police are yet to ascertain which organisation or individual is behind the blasts, which occurred on the bridge between Sapermeina and Koubru Leikha areas.

The IED blasts came a day after gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two rival communities in the Imphal West district.

After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, the NH-2 was blocked by various Kuki organisations, affecting the movement of vehicles including essential goods trucks, while the movement of Meitei people had been stopped on it.