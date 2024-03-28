Manipur: Violent Attack Damages Three Shops in Manipur, Second Incident in Recent Months

IMPHAL: An unsettling scene unfolded in Durgra Lamtai Khunou, a locality nestled under the Borobekra Sub Division of Manipur’s Jiribam District. Reports emerged of a brazen attack on three shops owned by local businessman Haobam Budhi, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to officials, the assailants, still unidentified, launched a violent assault, hurling bombs and firing bullets at the establishments around 2 am. The targeted shops, which stocked computer parts, hardware supplies, and grocery items, bore the brunt of the attack, suffering significant damage.

Haobam Budhi, the proprietor of the affected businesses, lamented the destruction, estimating the loss of property to be around Rs 10 lakh. This incident marks the second time his shops have been targeted in recent months, exacerbating concerns over the security of local businesses in the area.

Expressing his dismay, Budhi revealed that neither individuals nor underground groups had made any monetary demands prior to the attacks. This perplexing aspect of the assaults adds complexity to the investigation, leaving law enforcement authorities grappling to ascertain the motive behind the repeated acts of violence.

Local law enforcement officials have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators. However, they concede that identifying the culprits remains a challenging task. Meanwhile, the community, led by Y Sanjoy, president of the Lamtai Khunou Youth Club, has called upon Chief Minister N Biren Singh to expedite the apprehension of those responsible for the attacks.

Sanjoy's plea underscores the frustration felt by residents over the inability of authorities to capture the perpetrators of the previous assault on Budhi's shops. The lack of tangible progress in bringing the perpetrators to justice has only served to heighten anxieties among locals.

As investigations unfold, the community remains on edge, grappling with the aftermath of yet another brazen attack on their livelihoods. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for enhanced security measures and swift action to safeguard businesses and restore peace to Durgra Lamtai Khunou and its surrounding areas.