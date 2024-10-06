Manipur youths crack Agniveer recruitment process after Army training

Kolkata: The Army has claimed that 17 youths from Manipur, mentored by it, have cleared the Agniveer recruitment process.

A senior official in the Indian Army's Eastern Command, based in Kolkata, said that this process took place over a period of nine months.

“These successful youths were felicitated by the Army at the Red Shield Centre for Wellness and Excellence, popularly known as 'Manipur Super 50 Classes' in Bishnupur, Manipur, before leaving for training,” he added.

He said that there were requests from veterans and local residents to organise a comprehensive course for the 101 Agniveer aspirants from the area.

“The course included training for the Common Entrance Test (CET) that took place between February 18 and April 18 this year. All 101 aspirants appeared for the CET in April and 38 of them qualified for the next round. Thereafter, they were to appear for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally where physical and medical tests were to be conducted,” he said.

He said that the Army again got into the act and guided the 38 on how to go about the process as most were unfamiliar with the dynamics of these rallies.

"In response to a request from them, the Army launched a nine-week training program to prepare candidates for the recruitment rally. There were 58 participants. Apart from 37 (of the 38), who cleared the CET after receiving our guidance, there were 21 other aspirants. This initiative emphasised on physical and mental preparedness, along with pre-medical tests to equip candidates to meet the rigorous demand of the recruitment process," the official said.

He pointed out that the outcome was remarkable, adding that of the 58 aspirants, 35 cleared the gruelling medical and physical tests.

“Of them, 17 were from the batch of 101 who had started training at the Centre initially,” the official added.

He said that this success story reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering dedication towards empowering local youth and fostering their involvement in national service.

“The initiative is part of the Army's broader mission of community development and nation-building, proving that with the right mentorship and guidance, young individuals can rise to meet any challenge,” the official added. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Agniveer recruitment drive in Assam sees participation of 25,000 youths’ (sentinelassam.com)