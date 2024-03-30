Manipur’s Ima Keithel, a symbol of women empowerment in India

Imphal: Since time immemorial, women have played an important role in shaping and building society, which in turn has moulded states and nations. The level of advancement of the entire society can be measured through the status of women, as all social and economic inequalities find their reflection in the status of women. This status has become an indicator of the development of every country on a global scale.

The only way to win the struggle against poverty, hunger, and demographic problems is through the fullest involvement of women as participants and beneficiaries of development. Hence, the empowerment of women, enabling them to enjoy higher status, becomes an important development goal.

Ima Keithel is the only market of its kind in India. It’s a unique example of women’s empowerment and their self-sufficient socio-economic role in society in Manipur. Probably, the largest market of its kind in the world, Ima Keithel is famous for being a market solely run by women.

The market located in the capital city of Imphal is a vibrant and colourful arena with an amalgamation of products that attract tourists and locals alike. It is an amazing sight to see local women dressed in traditional phaneks (long skirts tightly draped around the waist) and innaphis (shoulder drapes very similar to shawls) setting up their shops and stalls every morning, as they get ready to welcome scores of customers.

The market is truly a house of attraction for those who enjoy shopping. From fresh fruits, vegetables, and spices to textiles, and handicrafts, the shops in the bustling market cater to all the needs of locals and tourists.

The word ‘Ima’ means mother, while ‘Keithel’ means market. There are around 5,000 imas running stalls on both sides of the road at the Ima Keithel. Located at the heart of Imphal, the 600-year-old market has been an important trading hub of the state and continues to draw a large number of buyers daily.

Women who run this market here not only sell goods but, over the years, have knitted a close bond with each other as they regularly share their day-to-day struggles while also conversing and expressing their opinions on social, economic, and political affairs.

“Around 4000 women financially benefit from this market. This market serves as the economic backbone of the state. We are helping several families- right from the farm to our shops. We also participate in many social issues,” Asem Nirmala Devi, a woman vendor said.

Speaking about their problems, Nirmala Devi said, “We do not have seats in the Chamber of Commerce. This is very unfair.”

“The business here has declined from what it was earlier. Earlier it was very profitable. Now due to the crisis between two ethnic groups, people are not coming to the market from those periphery areas. They have also stopped most of their profession,” she added.

Asking the state government to take steps to improve the market, Nirmala Devi said, “The government should realise how much this market is helping the state and should take steps to improve it to international standards. The whole world knows about our market. They keep visiting and praising this market but do not consider how to improve it.”

Women in Manipur enjoy a unique status in society. Women’s empowerment is visible through the high economic participation rate of women as well as physically manifested activities carried out in the economic sphere, as evidenced in the Imakeithel.

A distinct feature of Manipuri women is their predominant participation in economic activity, be it in family-run businesses, farming, skill-based work, or as seen in streets, roads, lanes, and by-lanes of Manipur, where one can see women working passionately; selling fruits, vegetables, fish, clothes.

The prominent economic role of women has its historical roots in the ‘Lallup system’ of Manipur, where the men folk were obliged to serve the king at times of need, for instance, as state forces in times of war, or by rendering free labour in road construction, digging and clearing riverbeds, or any other service for the king, for which they were not paid, and this left the women to fend for themselves in their husband’s or men folks’ prolonged absence.

They had to shoulder immense economic and social responsibility in the absence of their husbands. They took up farming, tending cattle, weaving, blacksmithing, fishing, agriculture and kitchen gardening.

In Manipur, the workforce participation rate is quite high for women, as compared to the rest of India. According to the Union Budget 2022, the overall workforce participation rate of women in India is 20.3 per cent (about 29 per cent in Manipur), which is among the lowest in the world.

This can explain the improved status of Manipuri women be it increased literacy rate, sex ratio, strong political force, entrepreneurship skills, multiple works including sociocultural-political-economic activities, and skilled weavers.

However, there is a further need to bring inclusive development across India to improve the economic status of women and their work participation by offering them better opportunities and financial credit.

The Northeastern states, including Manipur, are seen as the gateway to South East Asia. Also, India is to implement its Act East Policy through these states. After the India-Myanmar Asian Highway construction is completed, it will only take 16-18 hours to cover the distance between Bangkok and Manipur. (ANI)

Also Read: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Ima Market in Imphal (sentinelassam.com)