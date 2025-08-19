Manipur’s Sarangthem Nirupama Shines as 4th Runner-Up at Miss Universe India 2025

Guwahati: Manipur’s Sarangthem Nirupama has brought laurels to the state after being crowned the 4th Runner-Up at the Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday.

Organised by the Glamanand Group in association with K Sera Sera Box Office, the national pageant witnessed participation from across the country. The coveted crown went to Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma, who will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 contest in Thailand later this year. Tanya Sharma of Uttar Pradesh was adjudged 1st Runner-Up, Mehak Dhingra as 2nd Runner-Up, and Amishi Kaushik of Haryana as 3rd Runner-Up.

Nirupama, hailing from Kakching Khunou Lamhaba Leikai, is currently pursuing Psychology at CT University, Punjab. Along with securing a spot in the Top 5, she also bagged the Miss Popular title, reflecting her strong public support and charm.

Already a known face in pageantry, Nirupama has earlier won Miss Manipur 2022 and Mega Miss Northeast 2023, besides competing in contests like Orange Queen. Her consistent journey reflects her confidence, compassion, and determination to make Manipur proud at the national stage.