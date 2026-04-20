Manipur's Ukhrul Tense After NH-2 Ambush Kills Two, NIA to Probe

Tension persisted in Manipur's Ukhrul district for a second consecutive day on Sunday, a day after armed assailants ambushed more than 10 civilian vehicles on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway, killing two people and injuring several others.
The deceased were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, 45, and Yaruingam Vashum, 42 — both from the Naga community. One of the victims was a retired Indian Army personnel.
Security forces launched joint combing operations immediately after the Saturday attack and continued them through Sunday in an effort to track down those responsible.
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According to police, unidentified armed assailants opened fire from an adjoining hill range on a convoy of private and passenger vehicles travelling from Imphal toward Ukhrul along NH-2, near Roudei (T.M. Kasom village) in Ukhrul district.
More than 10 vehicles were caught in the ambush. Three passengers sustained serious bullet injuries, two of whom later died from their wounds.
An FIR has been registered at Litan police station against suspected Kuki militants in connection with the attack.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday announced that the state government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe.
In a social media post strongly condemning the attack, the Chief Minister said that NIA involvement would ensure a detailed and comprehensive investigation. He also announced ex-gratia compensation for the families of both victims.
The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) issued a strong condemnation of the killings on Sunday, describing the incident as a "flagrant act" by Kuki militants allegedly operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the government.
The group warned that such actions risked escalating tensions and pointed to what it called a potential failure of existing state mechanisms.
The NSCN-IM also cautioned that Nagas may be compelled to pursue all available defensive measures to protect their land and sovereignty if the situation continued.
In its statement, the group made a pointed allegation: "It is no longer a mere claim. Multiple local reports and testimonies confirm alleged collusion between Indian security forces and Kuki armed groups under the SoO pact."
The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community, expressed strong outrage over the attack on civilians, also alleging that Kuki cadres under the SoO agreement were responsible.
However, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) flatly denied any connection to the incident. "We categorically and unequivocally deny any involvement of Kuki-Zo individuals or groups in this unfortunate incident," the council said in a statement.
The attack did not occur in isolation. Armed conflict between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga groups has been ongoing in and around the Litan area of Ukhrul district since February this year.
The Imphal-Dimapur National Highway has frequently been blocked by armed groups during this period of unrest, disrupting civilian movement and commerce in the region.