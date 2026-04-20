Manipur's Ukhrul Tense After NH-2 Ambush Kills Two, NIA to Probe

Tension persisted in Manipur's Ukhrul district for a second consecutive day on Sunday, a day after armed assailants ambushed more than 10 civilian vehicles on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway, killing two people and injuring several others.

The deceased were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, 45, and Yaruingam Vashum, 42 — both from the Naga community. One of the victims was a retired Indian Army personnel.

Security forces launched joint combing operations immediately after the Saturday attack and continued them through Sunday in an effort to track down those responsible.

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