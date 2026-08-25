Meira Paibi activists hold massive torch rally in Imphal, demand NRC update before Census

IMPHAL: A large number of Meira Paibi (women torchbearers) activists carried out a massive torch rally along Tiddim Road on Sunday night, continuing to ask for an update to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census exercise.

The rally was organised by the Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD) and commenced from Kwakeithel Nganapithong and proceeded along the Tiddim line under heavy police protection before marching towards Keishamthong via Mayai Lambi and the Keishampat traffic junction.

Many Meira Paibi activists along the Tiddim Road joined the rally, chanting slogans such as 'No NRC, No Census' and 'No IDP settlement, no Census'.

On August 20, people also held protests in Imphal under the call of the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding the conduct and updating of the NRC before the Census exercise. Police put up barricades to control the crowd during the protest.

A protester highlighted the group's concerns over the Census and NRC process, saying, "We had urged the state government to not conduct a census, as the condition of the state is not good. The government had a press briefing saying that some MLAs will meet with the centre, but it does not work this way. We don't have a problem with the census, but first NRC should be conducted, and the outsiders should be ousted. The government is there for the protection of life, property." (ANI)

Also Read: Shillong violence case: Another KSU leader arrested; 3 others to return from Garo Hills