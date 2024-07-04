Meitei, Naga bodies in Manipur urge Governor to implement NRC to curb illegal influx

IMPHAL: Leading Meitei and Naga community organizations on Tuesday jointly urged Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to curb infiltration from across the border and protect the indigenous people.

Raj Bhavan officials said that leaders of the Coordinating Committee for Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the United Naga Council (UNC) jointly urged the Governor to implement the NRC with a base year of 1951.

COCOMI Coordinator Thokchom Somorendro and UNC President N.G. Lorho led the joint delegation, which also submitted a memorandum to the Governor. COCOMI is the apex body of the Meitei community in Manipur while the UNC is the leading organization of Nagas in the state.

Somorendro and Lorho informed the Governor that NRC implementation in Manipur is extremely vital to curb the influx of illegal immigrants, which they claimed, "shattered the demographic imbalance" of the northeastern state.

"Illegal migrants have already caused serious uncertainties and political insecurities to the native population of the state," the memorandum said.

"Random village recognition without verification must be stopped. They further mentioned that the abnormal increase of villages in specific districts should be examined and corrective measures must be taken up," they said. (IANS)

