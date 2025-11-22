Mohan Bhagwat urges social unity, says fraternity Bharat's ‘true dharma’

IMPHAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for social unity during a Janajati (tribal) leadership meet in Manipur's capital Imphal. The RSS chief interacted with Janajati leaders on the second day of his three-day visit to the state and appealed for strengthening unity and character-building to ensure lasting peace, harmony and progress in the region as well as the nation.

A traditional Manipuri lunch was organised at the RSS centre 'Bhaskara Prabha' in Imphal as part of the event, where over 200 leaders representing various Janajati communities of Manipur joined Bhagwat, reflecting the essence of Samajik Samarasata -- social equality and mutual respect. Addressing the gathering, he reiterated that RSS is a purely social organisation dedicated to strengthening society.

"RSS is not against anybody; it is not formed to destroy, but to fulfill society. Leaders, politics, governments, and even divine incarnations are supportive forces, but what society truly needs is unity," he said.

The RSS chief added that the Sangh neither engages in politics nor remote-controls any organisation.

"RSS works only through friendship, affection and social harmony," he said. Emphasising Bharat's civilisational continuity, he noted that studies indicate the genetic and cultural DNA of the people of Bharat has remained one for over 40,000 years.

"We are united because of our shared consciousness. Despite our beautiful diversity, we belong to one civilisational family. Unity does not demand uniformity," he observed.

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagwat said the Constitutional principles of liberty, equality and fraternity are rooted in Gautam Buddha's teachings and can flourish only when fraternity -- the feeling of oneness -- is strong.

"Many nations failed despite having liberty and equality because they lacked fraternity. But fraternity is dharma for Bharat."

Explaining that the RSS was not created as a reaction to any external force but to address internal disunity, he recalled Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's resolve to unite society. "RSS is a man-making and character-building movement," he said, encouraging everyone to visit shakhas to understand how the Sangh works on the ground. (IANS)

