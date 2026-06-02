New Manipur DGP advocates stronger security, public-centric policing

IMPHAL: Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh, who assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur on Monday, underscored the importance of strengthening coordination with sister law-enforcement agencies and maintaining impartiality, neutrality and professionalism in serving the public.

Addressing senior police officials after taking over charge, Singh stressed that effective collaboration among security and law-enforcement agencies, coupled with fair and unbiased policing, would be crucial for ensuring peace, security and public confidence in the state.

Following a ceremonial reception, the DGP held a brief introductory meeting with senior police officers at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at Mantripukhri in Imphal.

"He discussed key policing priorities and emphasised professionalism, adherence to the Constitution of India and the rule of law, coordination with sister agencies, and impartiality and neutrality in the discharge of duties towards the public. Senior officers of Manipur Police were present on the occasion," a police official said.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Police Headquarters, Mukesh Singh was accorded a guard of honour by personnel of the Manipur Police. An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, Mukesh Singh succeeded DGP Rajiv Singh, marking a significant leadership transition in the state police force at a time when efforts are underway to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Before his transfer to Manipur, Mukesh Singh served as the Director General of Police of Ladakh, a position he assumed on January 15, 2026.

Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, was appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat on May 21. Prior to taking charge as Manipur's police chief, Rajiv Singh served as Additional Director General of Police in Tripura and later as Inspector General (Operations) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in New Delhi.

Rajiv Singh took over as the head of the Manipur Police during one of the most turbulent periods in the state's recent history following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023. The violence erupted after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts by tribal organisations protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

His successor, Mukesh Singh is a B.Tech graduate in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and joined the IPS in 1996. During his career, he held several sensitive assignments in Jammu and Kashmir, serving as Superintendent of Police in Reasi, Pulwama, Poonch and Jammu during periods marked by heightened militancy and insurgency-related operations.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Mukesh Singh's transfer to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for a period of three years.

The ethnic conflict in Manipur has so far claimed at least 260 lives, displaced thousands of people and severely disrupted normal life across both the hill and valley districts. (IANS)

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