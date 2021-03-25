NIA files charge sheet against organisation from Manipur

'Manipur State Council' was formed in London on October 29, 2019. The self-styled 'external affairs & defence minister' of the organisation, Narengbam Samarjit Singh along with its 'chief minister' Yambem Biren, then declared Manipur independent of the Union of India



NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: The NIA (National Investigation Agency) has filed a charge sheet against five persons in its investigation related to the formation of a self-styled organisation which declared Manipur's independence from India and collected funds for its activities.

Those named in the charge sheet, on Tuesday, are: Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Yambem Biren, Narengbam Biswajit Singh, Elangbam Brojendro Singh, and Akoijam Deepa Anand. Officials said that the five persons have been charged under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the 'Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act'. The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA Court in Imphal -- the capital of Manipur.

According to NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy, this case pertains to the formation of Manipur State Council in London on October 29, 2019. Self-styled ''external affairs and defence minister'' of the organisation, Narengbam Samarjit Singh, and its ''chief minister'', Yambem Biren, then declared Manipur independent of the Union of India.

"Investigation has revealed that Narengbam Samarjit Singh was the chairman and managing director of the 'Salai group of companies' and 'SMART Society'. He, along with his associates Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand, illegally collected huge amounts of money by inviting deposits to his companies with the promise of 36% annual returns," said Roy.

"These illegal funds were laundered by Singh and his associates through various companies of the 'Salai group of companies'/'SMART Society'. The illegitimate funds were utilised for unlawful activities like declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and the formation of Manipur State Council at London and also for funding the army of the Manipur State Council," she added. (Agencies)

