Plea in Delhi HC to reinstate Manipur’s Churachandpur as examination venue for SSC exam

NEW DELHI: The Kuki Students’ Organization has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking the reinstatement of Churachandpur, Manipur, as an examination venue for SSC exams for the current academic year and future ones.

The plea requests directions from the Delhi High Court to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Manipur government to make appropriate arrangements for tribal students in the hill districts of Manipur. Specifically, it seeks to facilitate these students’ travel to Aizawl, Mizoram, to sit their exams, given that Churachandpur is no longer listed as an SSC examination venue.

On Monday, the counsels for the respondents sought time to take instructions on the matter. The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and including Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, adjourned the case to October 16.

The plea, filed by Advocate Rudrajit Ghosh, argues that the SSC’s decision to remove Churachandpur as an exam venue lacks a reasonable basis and contradicts reports from competent government officials. The petitioner contends that this decision seems arbitrary and whimsical, violating the fair and reasonable standards expected from state institutions.

The organization emphasizes that this decision endangers the future prospects of hundreds of Kuki-Zo tribal students, especially given the limited opportunities in Manipur’s hill districts. Many of these students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and the removal of a nearby exam centre could severely impact their chances of success, jeopardising the future of an entire generation of educated tribal youth.

The plea also highlights that during the recent Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2024, over 500 candidates from the Kuki community, who had chosen Churachandpur as their exam venue, were reassigned to Aizawl, Mizoram. This relocation posed significant challenges, including difficult hill roads and high travel costs, making it hard for candidates to reach the new venue.

Many students from economically weaker sections struggled to secure lodging and basic amenities in Aizawl, leading some to forgo the exam entirely. Despite these challenges, the petitioner managed to rally community support, assisting around 280 candidates in travelling to Aizawl to sit their exams. (ANI)

