Rape-murder case 2010: Convict gets death sentence in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Session Court of Thoubal district in Manipur has ordered death sentence for the 2010 rape and murder case convict, Irom Chaoren Singh (40) son of I Biren — a resident of Thoubal Leishangthem Khong Manung area in Manipur.



The accused was found guilty of causing the death of his unborn child and allegedly raped and murdered his wife who was three-month pregnant.

The death sentence on Irom Chaoren Singh announced by Special Judge Noutuneshwari Devi stated, "Irom Chaoren Singh is sentenced to death with a fine of Rs 50,000 only and the convict shall be hanged to death".

The horrific incident took place in June 2010. The woman's body was recovered on the banks of Imphal River near Chongtham Kona Litan Makhong in Imphal East district on June 27, 2010. She had gone missing for about 10 days. On December 29, 'Women Action for Development' (WAD) issued a statement demanding stringent punishment to the accused, and stated that although it took a decade to convict the criminal, the conviction of the criminal in the 2010 crime case by the Session Court of Thoubal district has been appreciated and accepted.

WAD also stated that over the last 20 years, justice has not been delivered in various heinous cases, many of the victims and family members have committed suicide, suffered mental illness like depression, trauma, etc., which in turn affects the State's growth and development.

According to the statement, from 2010 to November 30, 2020, there are 511 pending cases of crime against women (only reported). Of these cases related to murder are 173; suicide: 150; suspicious death: 107; rape and murder: 32; delivery death: 30; burnt to death: 11; and death due to medical negligence: eight.

It also requested the Court to initiate measures for delivering justice in the mentioned 511 cases as soon as possible. (Agencies)

