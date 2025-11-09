RPF Members Arrested in Imphal East for Extortion and Possession of Arms

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and its armed wing, People's Liberation Army (PLA) from different locations of Imphal East district on Thursday, officials said on Saturday. Laishram Kishan Singh (31) of Heirok Part-II, Thoubal district, was arrested from Khurai Lamlong Bazar; and Selheibam Joysana Meitei, alias Joymani, alias Malei (48) of Andro Uchon Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district, was arrested from Porompat under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station. The officials have seized one .38 pistol loaded with three live rounds in the magazine, two four-wheelers, two mobile phones, along with SIM cards, two wallets and a cash amount of Rs. 60,300. The arrestees were involved in extortion from schools, brick farms, hospitals and pharmacies located in Imphal East areas. (ANI)

