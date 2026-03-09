SAI Organises 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Imphal to Mark Women's Day

Manipur Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam flagged off the cycling competition and spoke to the media about the initiative's broader purpose.

He said the 'Sundays on Cycle' programme is designed to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and advance the Fit India vision. The minister stressed that physical fitness is essential for every Indian and should be made part of a daily routine, adding that the event was organised in line with the Union Sports Ministry's guidelines to raise public awareness about fitness.

Extending Women's Day greetings, Konthoujam urged everyone to actively participate in health and wellness activities.