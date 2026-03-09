SAI Organises 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Imphal to Mark Women's Day

The North-Eastern Regional Centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) organised the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal on Sunday, coinciding with International Women's Day.
The cycling competition brought together athletes, cycling clubs, CRPF personnel, and fitness enthusiasts in a shared effort to promote the message of a healthy and active lifestyle.
Manipur Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam flagged off the cycling competition and spoke to the media about the initiative's broader purpose.
He said the 'Sundays on Cycle' programme is designed to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and advance the Fit India vision. The minister stressed that physical fitness is essential for every Indian and should be made part of a daily routine, adding that the event was organised in line with the Union Sports Ministry's guidelines to raise public awareness about fitness.
Extending Women's Day greetings, Konthoujam urged everyone to actively participate in health and wellness activities.
Arjuna Award winner and celebrated boxer Laishram Sarita Devi used the occasion to call on women to take ownership of their health and that of their families.
"On International Women's Day, we should congratulate all women and ensure their equal rights, as they have played a crucial role in the country's progress. Women build society, but the foundation of a healthy society is also laid by women. I urge all women to take care of themselves and keep their families fit," she said.
SAI Northeast Regional Centre's Regional Director-in-Charge Dhandapani C said the turnout from cycling clubs this year was strong, and reaffirmed that the event's core aim is to spread the culture of fitness among people across the region.