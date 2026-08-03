Security forces arrest 9 militants, recover arms, destroy six IEDs in Manipur

IMPHAL: The security forces in Manipur, in separate intelligence-based operations, have arrested nine militants belonging to different banned insurgent outfits and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said the nine militants were apprehended in Thoubal, Tamenglong, Kakching, Chandel, Imphal West and Imphal East districts during coordinated operations by the Manipur Police and other security agencies.

The arrested militants belong to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), its political wing the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

According to the police, the arrested insurgents were allegedly involved in a range of criminal activities, including kidnapping and the forcible collection of “subscriptions”, a euphemism commonly used by insurgent groups for extortion.

The security personnel recovered several incriminating documents, subscription receipts, cash, seals and letterheads of the banned outfits, Baofeng communication handsets and various other materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

In another joint operation, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, which shares an unfenced international border with Myanmar.

The recovered items include one 9 mm pistol, one double-barrel gun, six radio sets, two hand grenades and six powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Police said the IEDs were safely destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal team following standard operating procedures. (IANS)

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