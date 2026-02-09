Security forces arrest five militants; recover mortars, IEDs in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have arrested five hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits and recovered several mortars and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from areas along the India-Myanmar border during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. A police official said the mortars and IEDs were recovered from the Yangoubung area along the India-Myanmar border under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district. Later, these explosives were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad. The official said that the five arrested militants belonged to the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). They were apprehended from three districts — Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching. The arrested militants were allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including extortion through forcible collection of “subscriptions” from traders, contractors, government employees and members of the public. (IANS)

