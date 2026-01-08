Security forces foil militant recruitment bid in Manipur; two women leaders arrested

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have foiled an attempt to recruit local youths into the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and arrested two women leaders of the outfit, officials said on Wednesday.

A police official said that the security forces arrested two women leaders of PREPAK from Khangabok village in Thoubal district in Manipur valley region on Tuesday night.

The arrested leaders of the PREPAK outfit were identified as Khundrakpam Ningthoujam Roshidiya (24) and Lisham Bidya (30).

The arrest of the duo follows an investigation in the abduction of three minors on January 4 from Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai areas under Kakching district. The children who were abducted to serve as recruits for the PREPAK group have since been rescued from Uchiwa Awang Leikai areas of Imphal West district and handed over to their respective parents. A white Maruti 800 which was used in the kidnapping has been recovered. Efforts are on to arrest the accomplices of the arrested PREPAK leaders, the official said.

PREPAK is reported to have received weapons and training in exchange for hard cash from the Kachin Independent Army (KIA) of Myanmar. Earlier reports had indicated that the outfit operated training camps in Bangladesh.

The police official said that the security forces arrested one Nantu Deb (44) from Nepali Khuti along National Highway-2, under Senapati district. Opium weighing 11.3 kgs, a Bolero car and two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of Deb, a resident of Mahishashan Village under southern Assam's Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: 27 bombs, arms recovered; two militants held in state