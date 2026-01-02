Security forces recover arms, explosives and drone in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces recovered six firearms along with a large quantity of explosives and ammunition during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur's Kakching district on December 31, officials said.

Police said the operation was carried out in the Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area, where the team seized an assortment of weapons, including an M-16 rifle, a self-loading rifle, a 7.65 mm pistol, one single-barrel gun and two single-barrel bolt-action rifles. Alongside the firearms, the forces recovered a significant stockpile of explosives and related materials.

The seized items included 10 grenades, four detonators, two arm rings, an improvised explosive device weighing about three kilograms, an explosive shell, a 51 mm mortar bomb, six tear smoke shells and 71 live cartridges. A quadcopter drone with its accessories was also found at the location.

Officials said further search operations were underway in vulnerable and fringe areas across several districts as part of continued security measures to dismantle illegal arms networks and enhance public safety in the state.

