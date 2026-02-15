Show that PM cares: Pawan Khera urges PM Modi to visit violence hit Manipur

NEW DELHI: Amidst the recent cases of violence within Manipur, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday stressed that PM Narendra Modi should visit the state while on a visit to Assam for other events today. In an 'X' post, Khera sarcastically shared air tickets booked for PM Modi, stating that Manipur, which has been "burning" since 2023, should not be abandoned, and added that the presence of Prime Minister would leave a long impact towards the people of the state.

"Dear PM Narendra Modi, We understand that poll-bound states are always your top priority. But Manipur should not be abandoned. The state has been burning since 2023 - and it is burning again. You are already in Assam today. Manipur is just an hour away. Please go there as well. The presence of the Prime Minister can go a long way in reassuring our people in Manipur. To make it easier for you, we have even booked your flight from Guwahati to Imphal - you just have to get on the plane. As I do not have your number, I am sharing your flight ticket here. Kindly use it and show that the "PM CARES"," Khera wrote on 'X'.

On February 6, a protest against the swearing-in of Manipur's new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district.

The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks. (ANI)

