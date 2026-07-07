Six militants, four drug smugglers arrested in Manipur; arms, ganja seized

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have arrested six militants belonging to two different banned insurgent outfits and four persons with 239 kg of contraband ganja (marijuana) during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

A senior police official said that the six arrested militants, belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), were apprehended from different locations in Imphal East district.

According to the official, the arrested militants were allegedly involved in forcibly extorting money from contractors, government employees, traders, and other civilians. In a separate operation, the security forces arrested four persons from different locations in Imphal East district and seized 239 kg of contraband ganja from their possession.

Meanwhile, the security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Kangpokpi district along the India-Myanmar border.

The recovered weapons include a 5.56 mm INSAS rifle with a magazine and 24 locally made Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) guns, besides a large quantity of ammunition.

Security personnel of both central and state forces have continued their extensive crackdown against insurgent groups across Manipur as part of sustained efforts to restore peace and maintain law and order. (IANS)

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