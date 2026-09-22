Teenager shot dead in Manipur; CM and Dy CM condemn killing

Imphal: A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Monday, police said.

A police official in Imphal said that the Naga youth, identified as N.K. Wiphenbou was walking alone from Upper Nkou village to Tamei town when he was attacked by the suspected militants. According to the official, Naga village volunteers subsequently found the body of the slain youth along a narrow path in the hilly village.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, former chief minister N Biren Singh and many other leaders separately condemned the incident. The Chief Minister's Office, in its official X account, said: "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the killing of Mr NK. Wiphenbou, son of Mr NK. Maihinlakbou of Upper Takou village, Tamei Sub-Division, Tamenglong by armed miscreants between Upper Takou and Tamah (Malek) today." "The Chief Minister maintained that such act of violence against an innocent student has no place in our society. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to give them strength and comfort in this hour of immense grief," he said.

Taking to his official X account, former CM Biren Singh said: "Today, it is 17-year-old NK Wiphenbou. Who will be next? The killing of this young student from Upper Takou village, while he was travelling to buy essential commodities, is deeply painful." He said that Manipur cannot continue to lose innocent lives to this endless cycle of violence. Every such death leaves another family shattered and pushes our society further away from peace.

"The authorities must act decisively, establish accountability and bring those responsible to justice without delay. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and to the people of Tamenglong. May God give them strength in this hour of immense grief," the former CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Senior Naga leader and Naga People's Front legislator Awangbou Newmai also condemned the killing, describing it as "cowardly" and "heinous acts of terrorism that target innocent civilians and threaten peace".

The Deputy Chief Minister, in a statement, appealed to all concerned to maintain peace and restraint. "The safety of innocent civilians must be protected at all times. I also urge that the circumstances leading to the incident be thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action be taken as per law," she said.

According to police officials, more than 40 people have been killed since clashes broke out between Naga and Kuki communities in February this year. During the past one month, a series of violent incidents occurred, claiming the lives of 12 people, including six women, in Manipur's Jiribam, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi and Noney districts. Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Noney, Ukhrul and Kamjong have remained the most affected districts amid clashes between the two communities in the state. (IANS)

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