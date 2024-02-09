The Top 9 Manipur Festivals You Should Know About

Popular Festivals of Manipur

Cheiroba: Meitei New Year

One of Manipur's most well-known and esteemed festivals, Cheiroba takes place in April. For the Meiteis of Manipur, it marks the beginning of the lunar new year, therefore they celebrate it with tremendous grandeur and gusto. Every year, on April 13 or 14, Vaishnav Hindus commemorate it. On the first day of the lunar new year, Meitei's indigenous religion, Sanamahism, celebrates it.

People dress in their finest traditional attire and thoroughly clean their homes in preparation for the event. Along with bouquets of flowers and smudge sticks, a range of traditional delicacies, such as eromba, pakora, ooti, and many more, are made and offered to the local deity at the gates. Family members who are married (daughters, sisters, and aunts) visit their fathers' homes with gifts for the male family members. By following this custom, they are returning the presents they were given on Ningol Chakouba day. People want to dance their ancient dances at night.