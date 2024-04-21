Three held in firing incident in Manipur’s capital city

IMPHAL: Three persons were arrested in connection with a firing incident at a primary school in Manipur's Imphal, the police said on Friday.

They said that one person was injured in the alleged firing incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Leichombam Jemson Singh (34), Nongthombam Ratan (47) and Khumukcham Angamba (32). The police further said that they recovered live ammunition and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

In a post on X, Manipur police said, "On 19.04.2024 Manipur Police arrested 3 (three) persons identified as - Leichombam Jemson Singh (34 yrs), Nongthombam Ratan (47 yrs) and Khumukcham Angamba (32 yrs) in connection with a firing incident at Moirangkampu primary school in which one person was injured".

"Further (one) .32 pistol with 8 live ammunitions, 3 mobile phones, 1 car along with Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in cash , were recovered from their possession," the officials informed further. (ANI)

