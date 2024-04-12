Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address election rallies in Manipur, Tripura on April 14-15

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur and Tripura next week to further intensify the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign in the northeastern states, party sources said on Thursday.

The star campaigners of the ruling BJP, Shah, is likely to visit Manipur on April 14 to address an election rally at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other BJP leaders are will join in.

From Manipur, Shah will come to Tripura and address an election rally in northern Tripura's Kumarghat on April 15. Due to the ethnic strife, no political party has organized any kind of election rally in Manipur so far.

Tripura state BJP spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said that the Kumarghat election rally would cover the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals. The party has state education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh for Inner Manipur and the Naga People's Front nominee K Timothy Zimik for the Outer Manipur seat, reserved for the tribals.

The opposition Congress led 10-party INDIA bloc has put up Angomcha Bimol Akoijam for the Inner Manipur seat while Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur has been fielded in Outer Manipur (ST). In total, 18 candidates, including two women, are contesting on the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.

However, the main contest is expected to be between the BJP and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress, CPI-M and six other parties. (IANS)

