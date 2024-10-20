Veteran Director Deb Kumar Bose, Father Figure of Manipuri Film, Passes Away at 91

Imphal: Renowned film director Deb Kumar Bose, a pivotal figure in the history of Manipuri cinema, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 91.

Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) sources said that the veteran director breathed his last due to old age-related ailments.

Deb Kumar Bose was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata a few days ago for medical treatment but could not survive his age-related problems. Bose, who directed several Bengali, Assamese and Oriya films, shaped the Manipuri film world with his important contribution.

The journey of Manipuri films started with his hands and he won the President’s Medal in the 20th National Film Festival in 1972 for making ‘Matamgi Manipur’ (1972), the first full-length Manipuri feature film.

The ‘Matamgi Manipur’ was released on April 9, 1972. Since then, April 9 has been celebrated as the birth anniversary of Manipuri cinema.

Bose is the father figure of the Manipuri film. His death marks the end of an era for Manipuri cinema, which he helped bring to life with his directorial vision and cultural sensitivity.

Born on September 21, 1933, Deb Kumar Bose was the son of the late famous director Debaki Kumar Bose, a legendary Indian filmmaker whose film Seeta (1934) was the first Indian movie to be showcased at an international film festival, the Venice Film Festival. The cinematic legacy passed down to Deb Kumar Bose shaped his deep understanding of storytelling and artistic innovation. Despite his limited knowledge of the local language, Deb Kumar Bose embraced the challenge of directing ‘Matamgi Manipur’, a film that delved into the intricacies of Manipuri society.

‘Matamgi Manipur’ explored the tension between tradition and modernisation, highlighting the erosion of family structures due to the pressures of societal transformation and modernisation.

Bose’s storytelling approach was sensitive and subtle, focusing on emotional depth rather than melodrama, making his work stand out in both regional and national cinema. Through this work, Bose not only introduced Manipuri cinema to the world but also left an indelible legacy for future filmmakers from the region. To honour Deb Kumar Bose’s memory, the MSFDS, along with members of Film Forum Manipur, held a candlelight march at the memorial stone of Manipuri cinema. (IANS)

