Youth Have Key Role in Viksit Bharat-2047, Says Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

IMPHAL: Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat-2047 vision, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said the younger generation has an immense role to play in achieving the target of a developed nation and urged everyone to contribute in their respective fields.

Gracing the presentation ceremony of the Governor's Award, 2026 and Rajkumari Sanatombi Devi Awards, 2026, the Governor said that Viksit Bharat-2047 as well as Viksit Manipur-2047 are priorities of the government, and these goals could be achieved successfully only with the wholehearted participation of people in general and youths in particular.

Addressing the award ceremony, he congratulated all the awardees for their outstanding achievements, dedication and hard work.

The Governor said that awards not only recognise achievements but also encourage others to strive for excellence.

Bhalla recalled that the Governor's Award, instituted in 1998, recognises excellence in academics and co-curricular activities among students of Rajkumari Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya.

He also noted that the Rajkumari Sanatombi Devi Awards, instituted in 1983, recognise excellence in teaching, teacher education, nursing, sports, social work, the differently abled category and co-curricular activities.

Emphasising the importance of holistic education, the Governor said that excellence takes many forms and that participation in sports and co-curricular activities helps develop confidence, teamwork, leadership qualities and a sense of responsibility. (IANS)

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